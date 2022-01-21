The Randall Fire and Rescue team is set to get new turnout gear in 2022.
Fire Chief Scott Hughson recently updated the Randall City Council on his department’s efforts to raise funding for the project, and asked for financial support as it nears its goal.
The new gear for 21 firefighters will cost $78,000. So far, Hughson said they have raised about $70,000.
“Turnout gear’s one of the most important things that we have,” Hughson said. “That’s our protection for heat, for cancer, for all that stuff because of all the carcinogens and everything. Our gear right now is not OSHA compliant. Technically it has to be changed out — the outer shell has to be changed out every five years, the inner shell every 10 years. Our gear was bought in 2006.”
The age of the gear puts crew members at greater risk of serious injury or getting burnt, according to Hughson. The department is working to fund the project to purchase the new gear on its own, without the help of grant funding.
Previously, mailers were sent out to residents within the department’s district. Hughson said the response was “absolutely huge.” It wants to fund the project so that it can apply for grants from OSHA and Sourcewell for other needs within the department.
“We need new extrication tools,” he said. “Our extrication tools are very, very old.”
The cost for the new equipment would be in the neighborhood of $40,000 - $50,000.
In the past, the department has received grants from FEMA for purchases such as self-contained breathing apparatuses and a new air compressor. However, he said Randall Fire and Rescue is less likely to receive funding for something like new turnout gear due to the fact it doesn’t respond to that many fires in comparison to larger departments.
“We had one structure fire last year, which is what they base it off of, which is sad,” Hughson said. “Because every time we go out on the highway for an accident, we’re required to wear turnout gear. Why don’t those count for us when we have 30 - 40 accidents a year out there? It’s frustrating for us rural departments.”
In order to apply for the FEMA grants in the past, Hughson said they have had to pay $1,500 each time for a grant writer. That money is equivalent to the cost of four sets of turnout gear. If the department receives a grant, it is reimbursed the writer’s fee, but if it is not successful, it has to eat that cost.
Randall Fire and Rescue covers the city of Randall along with Cushing, Parker, Randall and Darling townships — along with Green Prairie Township for medical calls. The department is a 100% volunteer fire and EMS crew.
Hughson said some of the township boards have already expressed that they are going to “round up some donations.”
“It doesn’t have to be a huge dollar amount,” he said. “I’m not here asking for tens of thousands of dollars. I’m asking for whatever we can get to get to our magic number. Like I said, right now we’re about $8,000 short. We’re right on the border of $70,000, and we need about $78,000 to finish the project.”
The department is working with MES Fire as a vendor for the new gear. It is a Sourcewell approved vendor, so it is eligible for the reduced pricing through the organization as well as a rebate at the end of the year.
Earlier this month, representatives from MES visited Randall to help members of the crew get sized and to get specifics for what they wanted with the new gear. Hughson said they chose gear that is both solid and affordable.
“We wanted to stay competitive, because we know that we’re not a city fire department that has 1,000 fires in a year,” he said. “We stayed in the middle, which is a really good, solid set of gear. It’s not the minimum and it’s not the highest quality that you can get.”
Right now, he said the department is locked in at its current price, and he is hoping to order the new gear by mid-February. There is currently a 20-week turnaround time before it would receive everything.
Ultimately, Hughson said they’re going to buy the gear either way. He said it will not have to pay until it receives everything, so it has until about July to raise the extra $8,000 it needs to cover the cost.
That turnaround time, he said, is actually beneficial. If the MES sales representative tells him that the price is going up, he will be able to ensure it orders the gear before that happens without having to worry about paying right away.
“We’ve got the raffle coming up; our annual $10,000 raffle,” Hughson said. “We’ve got other things coming up. We’ve got ways that we can fundraise over the next six months to get to the money that we need to get to. That’s our plan.”
Once it receives the new gear, he said Randall Fire and Rescue will not be able to use the old gear for anything other than non-fire training. For example, if it wanted to practice extrication, it could be used for that purpose to further prevent damage on the new suits.
“We greatly appreciate everybody that’s donated,” Hughson said. “We’ve actually got such an outpouring that we were going to mail individual letters out thanking everybody, but we’re going to spend probably $600 on postage alone. I’m going to have to put something in the Record. We’d love to thank everybody personally for their letters. It’s just, we can’t do it.”
Following the presentation, Council Member Jim Chyba made a motion to donate $1,000 to Randall Fire and Rescue for the new gear. It passed, 3-0, with Chyba, Council Member Carrie Turner and Mayor Danny Noss voting in favor.
Council Member Ernie Wright abstained from the vote because he is a member of Randall Fire and Rescue, and Mary Venske was absent from the meeting.
