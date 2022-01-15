Residents in Randall will see a slight increase on their utility bills in 2022.
The Randall City Council approved the 2022 fee schedule, Wednesday, during its first meeting of the new year. The changes were minor, but did include an increase to the water fee and a permanent change to the electric fee.
City Manager Matt Pantzke said the city currently charges .003 cents per gallon for water use up to 8,000 gallons. Under the newly approved fee schedule, that will change to .0035 cents up to 8,000 gallons. For all usage over 8,000, the increase will be up to .0038 cents per gallon from .0033.
“The impact on a home that uses 3,500 gallons per month would be about $1.25,” Pantzke said. “It would generate about $4,000 of additional water revenue per year.”
In October 2021, the Council approved a temporary increase on electric rates from 9 cents for the first 2,000 kilowatts to 9.5 cents, and 9.5 cents to 10 cents per kilowatt for usage over 2,001. The change was to make up for rising wholesale costs to the city.
At that time, Pantzke told the Council that, in terms of wholesale energy costs, the city was paying about 8 cents per kilowatt hour at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. In September 2021, the city paid 11.6 cents per kilowatt hour.
“I think it’s appropriate to leave that in place and make that a permanent rate change,” Pantzke said, Wednesday.
For residents, that will mean the electric rates will remain where they have been during October, November and December 2021. The average residential customer saw an increase of about $4.25 per month during that time.
Other changes to the fee schedule included pay for election judges, building permits, dog licenses and bulk water use.
In 2021 and before, building permit fees were $10 for any project up to $10,000. It was one-tenth of 1% the cost of the project for any amount higher than that. The new fee will be $25 for any permits on projects up to $20,000 and .0025 of 1% for anything over $20,000.
Pantzke said that would mean the permit for a $100,000 project would be $250, up from $100 under the previous fees.
Mayor Danny Noss asked Pantzke how long it had been since the city changed its price for a dog license, which was $5 in 2021 and before. Pantzke said it has been the same price since at least 2014.
“Is there an issue on raising that to $10?” Noss asked.
Pantzke said he did not think it would be a deterrent for residents getting their dog registered with the city. However, it wasn’t something he had researched prior to bringing the fee schedule forward to the Council.
“It’s about the only thing we probably haven’t raised in the last six years,” Noss said.
Pantzke said the nice thing about having people register their dog is, if it goes missing and someone is able to read its tag, the city can easily notify its owner.
Noss said he was in favor of raising the fee to $10, and asked his fellow council members for their thoughts on the issue.
“I guess if they want to register their dog, they’re going to pay $5 or $10,” said Council Member Ernie Wright. “I don’t think $10 is going to break them.”
“If they’re going to be honest about registering, a $5 difference isn’t going to be a deterrent,” added Council Member Carrie Turner.
Eventually, that change was included in the Council’s motion to approve the fee schedule, which passed unanimously.
Election judges will see a pay increase in the new fee schedule. Under the old structure, they were paid $10 per hour. That will be raised to $15 per hour.
Pantzke said the city currently charges 1 cent per gallon for bulk water use. This happens, he said, when a third party comes in and needs to purchase water for activities such as spraying or drilling.
“There’s one company that always comes in twice a year or so,” Noss said.
“We’re going to change that from a penny to 5 cents per gallon,” Pantzke said.
Pantzke said the only item he did not include in what he presented to the Council was a possible pay increase for council members. He told them it was something they could consider.
“If that’s something you guys feel needs to be addressed, if you guys make a change on that, it would not go into effect until 2023,” he said. “That does not need to be done tonight, but if it’s something you want to think about, it just wouldn’t go into effect until next year.”
No further discussion was held on the matter.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a $1,000 donation to Randall Fire and Rescue for new turnout gear. The motion passed 3-0, with Council Member Ernie Wright abstaining and Mary Venske not present;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the city’s official paper of record in 2022;
• Designated Randall State Bank as the city’s official depository in 2022; and
• Approved an amended contract with Schlenner Wenner and Co. CPA to conduct the city’s annual financial audit.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Randall City Hall.
