The Randall Cushing Area Lions Club (RCALC) spent the day, Sept. 28, helping to beautify the area before the winter snow flies.
Twice per year — once in the spring and again in the fall — the RCALC works to clean up a portion of U.S. Highway 10, along with community parks. This fall, Club President Dan Symanietz, along with Danny L. Noss, Jim Chyba, Gary Peterson, Ben Stavish, Pat Kalis and Ray Guck, were on hand to clean up the ditches on both sides of Highway 10 from mile marker 130 to mile marker 133, between their two communities.
After cleaning up the highway, they went to Bingo Park in Randall to trim trees along the Little Elk River.
The group completed about 25% of the task on Sept. 28, and it will work on completing it in the spring.
