A pair of roads in Randall will likely be converted to gravel this summer.
Wednesday, City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council that the asphalt on White Pine Drive, in the northeast part of town near St. James Catholic Church, and East Second Street, between Pacific Avenue and River Road, was in “horrible” shape. Frost boils in the pavement have caused the surfaces to get increasingly worse over the past couple of years.
“This year we put ‘Road Closed’ signs up on both of them just to prevent any traffic,” Pantzke said. “It’s kind of a hazard at this point.”
He said he spoke with a representative from Crosby and Sons Construction in Randall, who is going to give the city a quote to come in and remove the asphalt. White Pine Drive, Pantzke said, doesn’t directly serve any residents, and it would cost about $50,000 to fix the street.
After speaking with two residents who own most of the property on White Pine Drive, he said both were in favor of converting it back to gravel. The plan would be for Crosby to take the tar off and put down class five gravel, and possibly recycled asphalt on top of it. That would keep the street serviceable for the city.
“If there was a need to repave it at some point, it could be done,” he said. “Same down here with East Second Street.”
As far as East Second Street goes, he said the next two similar roads are both gravel. Converting it back would make it consistent with the other streets in the area.
He said Crosby would get him the quotes prior to the next Council meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. At that point, the Council can look at the quotes and decide if it is more feasible to turn the streets back to gravel in comparison to fixing them.
He added that neither of those streets are eligible for funding through Rural Development or the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) because there is no water or sewer beneath them.
“On East Second, is he just going to remove the tar, or is he going to remove some earth and replace it with something?” asked Council Member Ernie Wright.
Pantzke said, on that road, it is likely Crosby would dig down the frost boils and, if there were problem areas, those would be removed and filled in with a granular material. It would then be covered with class five gravel.
“White Pine Drive, it is entirely possible that we could close that road from like, Nov. 15 - May 15, and not plow it in the winter,” Pantzke said. “A lot of people in the summer time, spring time, they ride their bikes around there, use it as kind of a trail.”
He added that there is a “little jog” on White Pine Drive that goes up to one resident’s driveway. He said the plan would likely be to start about 20 feet north of the driveway as the cutoff point for the tar. That way anyone who was backing out of the driveway could still do so on the tar surface.
That is one of the residents who was in favor of converting it back to gravel, Pantzke said.
“No one that I’ve spoken with over there wants it repaved,” he said.
Hydrant flushing
Pantzke also informed the Council that Rural Water is planning to send its water specialist to assist Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans with directional flushing of city watermains later this month.
He said the specialist will be in Randall, May 23, 24 and 27. During that time, he said residents can expect to see a large amount of sediment in their water.
“They just went through the city of Clarissa and they were able to basically clean all of their pipes out by using this method,” Pantzke said. “They have substantially improved water quality over there.”
Mayor Danny L. Noss asked if water pressure will drop while the mains are being flushed. Pantzke said there may be some fluctuation, and he urged residents to limit their water use between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. the entire week, beginning Monday, May 23.
He added that the process uses high velocity flushing method. Ultimately, he hopes it will remedy some of the complaints the city has received from residents about sediment in the water.
“They use the 6-inch side of the hydrant, so you blow out a lot of water,” Pantzke said. “Sometimes by shutting this valve and this one, while water typically goes this way, it will now change direction and go the other way; the path of least resistance. But it takes a lot of buildup with it.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Accepted a donation of $3,000 from Randall VFW Post 9073 as a pass-through for the Randall Cubs baseball team, and a $300 donation from a resident that will be used to purchase six trees for Pacific Avenue;
• Heard a report from City Manager Matt Pantzke that city-wide cleanup went well. He was able to assist one resident in selling $180 worth of scrap metal that would help them pay for needed repairs on their vehicle.
Council Member Jim Chyba said he had been downtown during the event, and thanked Pantzke for “getting his hands dirty” in helping residents.
“He’s always done that,” said Mayor Danny L. Noss. “We’re very, very lucky;”
• Heard a report from Pantzke that the Randall Municipal Liquor Store was $20,000 ahead of what had been earned through April 2021; which was considered a “banner year” for the store; and
• Heard from Pantzke that City Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis received kudos from the Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety for his work with the city’s gas service;
The next meeting of the Randall City Council will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Randall City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.