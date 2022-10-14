The Randall City Council picked up a discussion, Wednesday, that began at its meeting in September.
Last month, City Manager Matt Pantzke broached the idea of purchasing new flooring for the Randall Municipal Liquor Store. Council Member Carrie Turner then suggested the possibility of also doing the community building at Bingo Park. Pantzke said, internally, the latter had also been discussed.
At that time, Pantzke said Wiczek’s Floors and More of Little Falls had provided some samples and gave him an estimate to do the liquor store. He told the Council he wanted to get a second estimate before moving forward with anything.
Wednesday, he informed the Council that Hennen Floor Covering of Freeport had come to town to measure the flooring at both the liquor store and the community building.
“Both of them are saying the glue-down laminate is the way to go,” Pantzke said. “We talked about what else is out there. Hennen said the majority of the hospitality venues they’re putting flooring in are glue-down laminate. That’s what they recommended. Wiczek’s recommended the same product.”
He said Hennen had not gotten back to him with estimates, but he was expecting that to happen within the next few days.
Hennen Floor Covering estimated it would take about two days for each project; one to tear out the carpet, scrape the glue off and prepare it, and a second day to lay the flooring. Pantzke added that the company would allow the city to pay for the project — whether it was just at the liquor store or both buildings — out of this year’s budget, even though work would likely not begin until January 2023.
“We have some funds available from the muni that we could pay for the flooring and have it installed in January,” Pantzke said. “That way, if we had to close for a couple days, we could do it on a Monday and Tuesday in the middle of the month. That typically is rather slow.”
Mayor Danny L. Noss asked if he had further explored the possibility of increasing the rental fee at the community building to help cover some of the cost. In that, he was referencing a lengthy discussion from the previous month.
At the September meeting, Pantzke said funding the Bingo Park building would likely be “rather expensive.” As such, he floated the idea of raising the rental rates..
“I think I counted up and we had 47 rentals this year, so far,” Pantzke said, in September. “It’s $100 a day to rent. The only income we get is from that, so it’s $4,700 for the year in rental fees, but then we’ve got the utilities and upkeep and what not to go along with it. So, maybe we look at increasing the rental cost.”
Council Member Jim Chyba pointed out that some of the people are not cleaning the building after using it. He noted there are “big black spots” on the carpet. Turner agreed that the carpet “really looked tough.”
Pantzke said a $100 deposit is required when someone rents the building, but it is often rented out on Saturdays and Sundays. As such, they pick up the key and drop it off at the liquor store before anyone gets in to check it on Monday morning. Renters receive their deposit back as soon as the key is returned.
Turner suggested holding the check until the property is viewed.
“The thing is, if two different businesses rent it out — two different organizations — on Saturday and again on Sunday, we don’t get in again until Monday,” said Council Member Mary Venske. “We’d have to have somebody put in some overtime and come in Saturday night and look at it.”
Pantzke said that had previously been discussed among city staff. Currently, one person is on call each weekend. He said it would be possible to add checking the community building to make sure it is cleaned on Saturday night or Sunday morning, between uses.
Venske agreed with the idea of holding the deposit until the building had been checked. She said the city would have to be particularly adamant about it being cleaned if it spent the money to install new flooring.
Turner suggested giving renters a checklist that has to be completed both when a they enter and exit the building. That would help ensure everything was in working order and cleaned up, as it should.
Pantzke said renters already are given a checklist, and cleaning the carpet was added in a revision this past summer. However, if nobody is checking the building in between uses, the renter could say they did everything on the list even if they had not.
“A group rented it and trashed it, so I’m like, ‘We need to do something different here,’” Pantzke said. “They already had their deposit back and they were long gone. They were not locals.”
Turner said the city could revise the verbiage in its agreement with renters to state that they would receive a full refund or a portion of their deposit within a certain number of days after it had been checked.
Pantzke added that putting a different type of flooring in the community building could negatively impact the acoustics in the building. However, he said that might be necessary. Particularly when there are children in there, he said spills often occur.
“If it were a flooring that could be mopped, it wouldn’t be in jeopardy of getting stained,” he said. “We’ve spent $500 this year on shampooing carpet.”
Pantzke said the cost to put new flooring in both buildings would likely be “thousands of dollars.” The liquor store generates enough revenue to cover the cost, but he said the community building would be harder to justify unless the rental rates were increased. Flooring it would likely cost double the $4,700 it had taken in so far in 2022, as of September, he said.
“Perhaps, though, if you did raise the rate to say, $125, and if the city was more true about the damage deposit, that would help cover some of the cost,” Turner said.
The extra $25 per rental, at 47 rentals, would have equaled an additional $1,175 in 2022.
Chyba asked how the cost of renting out the community building compares to other venues, such as the VFW Post 9073 hall. Noss said it is $75 for the hall alone, and an extra $100 for the kitchen.
Pantzke said city staff did call around to other cities that have community buildings to get comparisons. Randall is in the same ballpark as other towns in the area.
Turner suggested an upgrade might garner more rentals.
“It’s typically booked every single Saturday and Sunday all summer long,” Pantzke said. “I think there was only a couple this year, a couple of Sundays that it wasn’t booked.”
Pantzke said, Wednesday, if any changes are made to the rental rates and rules regarding deposits, they would likely go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
At this point, he wanted to see what Hennen came back with for an estimate and make a decision after that. Other updates — such as new cabinets —are needed at the community building, as well, according to Pantzke, which could also be explored once more details are available.
“I think we should look at all options and what’s the best moving forward,” Pantzke said.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Heard from City Manager Matt Pantzke that the city’s old warming house at the skating rink sold for $1,331 in an auction on MinnBid;
• Received an update that Rice Lake Construction had been in town to test the city’s water treatment plant, which has been down since it was overwhelmed in the June 24 flash flood. Pantzke said it was able to pump the well, and pumped about 200,000 gallons of water out of the plant.
Rice Lake Construction will now submit its plan to fix the plant for approval from the Minnesota Department of Health;
• Passed a resolution allowing the city and Widseth Smith Nolting to apply for $600,000 in Small Cities Development Program Grant funding for an upcoming public improvement project;
• Voted to renew the Randall VFW Post 9073’s liquor license for 2023;
• Approved permits for Richard Lausen to add four windows and relocate some doors in his home, and for Steve Sherman to put up an 8-by-10 storage shed on his property, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board; and
• Heard from Pantzke that 21 loads of sludge were pumped out of the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $1,600.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Randall City Hall.
