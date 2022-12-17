Randall City Council

From left: Randall Mayor Danny L. Noss and city council members Ernie Wright, Mary Venske, Carrie Turner and Jim Chyba, listen to a presentation at Bingo Park, Aug. 17, during a special meeting.

 File Photo

The Randall City Council approved a 3% increase for the 2023 tax levy, Wednesday, at its final meeting of 2022.

In 2022, the city collected a total of $167,760 in levy from city residents. The 3% increase sets the 2023 amount at $172,793. That is a decrease from the 5% increase to $176,148 that was approved on the preliminary levy in September.

