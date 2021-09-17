Discussions on a possible new housing development in Randall continued, Wednesday.
Dave Reese from Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates (Widseth) presented to the Randall City Council a proposed layout for the Brummer Plat, a 25.89-acre area of land owned by the city north and west of the existing Brummer Addition residential development. The first neighborhood was completed in 2005 and included 16 homes.
The new development, as proposed by Reese, would include 15 new single-family residential units and two multi-family units — most likely four-plexes. After nearly an hour of discussion, the Council voted unanimously to have Widseth move forward on calculating infrastructure costs for the development. At the same time, City Manager Matt Pantzke said he would check with financial consulting firm David Drown Associates to see if the development would be eligible for tax increment financing (TIF) funding.
“I think it definitely would fill a void and this is, I think, a great starting point,” Pantzke said. “We at least have a general idea of what this is capable of.”
The size of the single-family lots would range from 13,685 to 32,680 square feet. The four-plex lots would be 54,820 square feet and 57,410 square feet, respectively.
Reese said the initial goal was to make a plan with lots ranging from 12,000 - 14,000 square feet, though that didn’t work with the topography of the location. The Council had previously stated it wanted the lots to be bigger than the 10,000 square feet of the original addition. The existing lots are also 70 - 80 feet wide. Single-family residential units in the new development would have a width of around 100 feet.
“Personally, I wouldn’t like to see them go any smaller than what is here,” said Council Member Mary Venske.
Along with those usable lots, there also will possibly be six not suitable for building available for purchase. Those are directly behind the homes on the west side of Boulder Place, and the homeowners in that area would likely have exclusive rights to purchase the extra land.
In terms of the multi-family four-plexes, Pantzke said one idea was to use them as rentals for senior citizens.
“We talked about some of the wants and needs, and there is a definite want for rental homes; rental properties for seniors or what have you,” he said. “I have had some dialogue with a couple developers that would be interested in potentially building a unit like this that could accommodate some of the senior citizens that would like to, maybe, get rid of their own home and rent a place.”
Reese said the city could also explore extending the right of way to the west so there could be access to the multi-family dwellings from the west. That could be done by incorporating a park, and a road would be the only infrastructure needed in that area.
Pantzke said there is about 600 feet of available space.
“It would be nice to keep that in the back of our heads if that does go to senior living,” Venske said. “Then they have a park or garden; something they could rent or a some place to sit.”
Preliminary estimates on infrastructure, which Reese described as “rough costs,” would be about $100 per lineal foot for each sewer, water and road. Storm sewer would likely be more than that if the Council opted for the lots to feature curb and gutter, rather than rural roads with ditches.
Reese estimated a total cost of about $360,000 for infrastructure if the city went with a rural road setup, and about $500,000 - $600,000 for curb and gutter.
“As soon as you add curb and gutter which, don’t get me wrong, is a clean look for a neighborhood, but as soon as you put in curb and gutter, you’re directing all the drainage toward the low spot,” Reese said. “You have to deal with all of that with piping and you have catch basin inlets, so you’re carrying all the runoff from the development, basically, that enters the roadway through a pipe and you have to have a place to put that at the outlet.”
Mayor Dan Noss asked if having curb and gutter with a sidewalk would cut into the size of the lots. Reese said that would not necessarily be the case.
There is a 66-foot wide road easement drawn into the plan. A street with parking available on one side would be about 32 feet wide — two 12-foot driving lanes and eight feet for parking. If the city were to allow parking on both sides, it would be about 40 feet wide. Even in that scenario, there would be about 13 feet remaining on each side.
Reese said curb and gutter with a sidewalk is usually about 10 feet, while a ditch would be a little wider than that.
“That kind of gives them a little more appeal with a bigger yard with the curb and gutter,” said Council Member Ernie Wright. “But, of course, you’re at another $150,000 - $200,000.”
“Initially I’d love to see sidewalks and curb and gutter there,” Noss said. “But you always go for the big part, but reality brings you back to where you can afford it.”
Wright pointed out, however, that the cost would be incorporated into the selling price to the developer. It would ultimately be a potential developer who would be trying to recoup its money, regardless of whether or not curb and gutter were included.
Reese said Widseth would recommend the city goes with curb and gutter, rather than rural ditches.
“In our opinion, curb and gutter would give the city much more control over the runoff situation, less risk,” Reese said. “To go with a ditch in this situation, with the grades that you have, it’s going to be more risk associated with erosion and the velocity of that water coming down that hill, handling it and getting it to where you want it to go.”
Pantzke added that developers would probably be interested in smaller lots to maximize profits. After speaking with the city attorney, he said they could create a covenant in a contract that required the developer to stick to the lot sizes listed on Widseth’s proposal.
“The thing to think about is, obviously the more dense you make the development, the easier it is to spread the cost of all the infrastructure across,” Reese said. “You increase the number of lots, your per-lot cost for sewer, water, road, storm sewer, is driven down. So, you’re trying to strike the balance of what’s affordable and getting the most lots that you can feasibly obtain.”
Pantzke said he wanted to consult with David Drown Associates to find the feasibility of creating a TIF district. That way, he said any developer would be aware it had that money with which to work at the outset of the project — particularly as it relates to infrastructure.
He felt there would be several developers in the area who might interested in the project, and felt the preliminary plans were great.
“I think knowing what some firm numbers are on infrastructure and knowing TIF eligibility would also be key in determining if this is realistic, or if the plots are going to be priced out of the market,” Pantzke said.
Reese also recommended that city officials speak with local realtors to get a feel for marketability. He said they would be able to tell the city what size lots are trending, along with multiple- or single-family units.
“Even if we had 23 new living locations in town, for a town this size, that’s a big increase,” Noss said.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a preliminary 2021 tax levy, collectible in 2022, of $172,694. That is a 5% increase over 2020’s amount of $164,471, though it is customary for the Council to set the preliminary levy at a 5% increase. The amount can decrease before the final levy is approved in December, but it cannot be raised;
• Heard an update on potential grant funding for upcoming capital improvement projects from Dave Reese of Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates;
• Approved a change to the city’s ordinance on privacy fences to allow them to be six feet tall, rather than the previous maximum height of four feet tall;
• Approved a renewal of the law enforcement contract with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for 2022;
• Moved the October City Council meeting to Tuesday, Oct. 19, due to a scheduling conflict;
• Heard a report from City Manager Matt Pantzke that, after a post on Facebook, the city had sold 57 old street signs for $10 each;
• Was informed by Pantzke that the city’s expenditures from its electrical fund are higher than what had been budgeted. Revenues are on par with what was anticipated. Pantzke said this could have been off-set by raising prices, but the city opted not to do so.
Strong years for both the Randall Municipal Liquor Store and in the gas fund will help allow the city to absorb the extra expenses;
• Was informed that City Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis got the new reclosers recently purchased by the Council installed; and
• Discussed the possibility of setting up a meeting with Sourcewell to help members of the Council get more familiar with the services it provides to the city. A date and time was not set.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Randall City Hall.
