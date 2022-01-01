Significant changes are coming to the rate structure at the Little Falls Golf Course in 2022.
There will be changes not only in membership fees, but what membership plans are available. Greens fees and storage fees will also be altered. This is being done to help bring the golf course’s operating revenue in line with expenditures.
“We actually had revenues this year for the golf course that vastly exceeded past years for total revenues,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “However, expenses were still much higher on that front. On the operating side, we’re going to experience another shortfall in terms of what we receive in revenue versus what we pay in expenses.”
The biggest changes golfers will see will be in terms of memberships.
Youth golfers, under 18, will golf for free in 2022. There will be no charge for either a junior membership or greens fee. Radermacher said, though that might seem like a “radical” move in the short-term, he believes it will pay off in the long run.
“To me, I think it’s an investment in our community,” he said. “If you get people hooked on golf, or at least exposed to golf when they’re in their younger years, they’re going to come back when they’re older and capable to pay. They’re going to be future members for our course. I think, for us, that could yield some great benefits.”
As such, there is no longer a family membership. Instead, couples memberships will be offered for $1,500. Previously, the couples rate was $950 for Little Falls residents and $1,000 for non-residents. The family rate was $1,100 for residents and $1,150 for non-residents.
There will also no longer be a difference in fees for residents and non-residents. Radermacher said this will help simplify the rate structure.
“Unfortunately, it’s really hard to administer,” Radermacher said of the different rates for city residents. “If you live on Hilton Road, you could be in the city limits, out of the city limits for four houses, and then back in the city limits and you live on the golf course. Nobody would know the difference whether you’re in the city limits or not. That’s not the only one.”
The membership fee for a single golfer in 2022 will be $800, and there will no longer be a discounted rate for senior memberships.
The greens fees will be $30 (including tax) for 18 holes from May 1 - Sept. 30, and $25 from Jan. 1 - April 30 and Oct. 1 - Dec. 31. The twilight rate will be $20, with unlimited play after 3 p.m. Nine holes will be $20 during the summer and $16 in the spring and fall. Senior (over 60) and military greens fees are $25 for 18 holes and $16 for nine holes.
Cart rental will be $15 per person for 18 holes, and $10 for nine holes.
In all, 18 holes with a cart for a non-member would cost $45. Radermacher said, as a golfer, he feels this is a good, affordable rate.
“I think that would be in line with where we need to be,” he said. “With those changes on the membership side and then the greens fees side, I think that really would set us in line for future years.”
Little Falls City Council Member Leif Hanson asked Radermacher if he had a sounding board to bounce these changes off of prior to including them in the 2022 budget. The city’s Golf Course Board was previously disbanded due to a continued inability to reach a quorum.
Specifically, he asked if Radermacher had spoken with the Canadian Cup executive committee or the GOLF Board.
“It might be simple math, but then again, if you chase a few away that they elect because of the increase, ‘This year, we’re not going to do the couples,’ then we’re losing out there,” Hanson said.
Radermacher said most of his discussions were with Clubhouse Manager Sherry Johnson. When looking at the changes, he said they also had to factor in an increase in wages for golf course employees. Last year, they were losing employees to other positions because they paid minimum wage.
The city is also looking to increase revenues in preparation for a potential clubhouse remodel in the near future.
“It’s a challenge,” Radermacher said. “I get the sense that a lot of costs are going up in a lot of areas. ... We don’t think we actually increased anything between 2020 and 2021. We’re still very competitive and very reasonable in terms of our overall rate structure for what it costs to play golf here.”
One other area where golfers will notice changes in 2022 will be in storage fees. The price to store a gas cart will be $200 per year, and $300 for an electric. Those amounts do not include an annual $300 trail fee. Seasonal cart rental will be $500 for a single, and $800 for a couple.
“We hadn’t really changed those rates a lot; much at all,” Radermacher said. “I don’t think we’ve changed them in my time.”
In recent years, the city has allocated $25,000 from the general fund to a dedicated golf equipment fund. That strategy has paid off, as that fund was in the black in 2021.
Though he admitted the 2022 changes were substantial, he believed this could also get the golf course’s operating budget back to where the city would like to see it.
“This would, in my mind, I think get us to the closest we’ve possibly been in true numbers to where we can be in terms of balancing the revenue side on the golf course,” Radermacher said. “I think the investment into the clubhouse will get us to the point where our golf course can be operating in a profitable capacity.”
