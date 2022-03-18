This is the first in a two-part series that will appear in the Morrison County Record addressing concerns expressed regarding the location and the timing of a potential major project to build a new community recreation facility in Little Falls. The second part — which will address the timing — will run in the March 27 edition of the paper.
The potential for a new community recreation center in Little Falls was a hot topic on social media during the past week.
The response came after the Morrison County Record posted a story outlining the project. Early concepts presented by Wold Architects and Engineers at the March 7, Little Falls City Council meeting estimated a 94,000 square foot facility. It could include an indoor track, up to four full-size basketball courts — which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, etc. — an elevated walking track and four meeting spaces.
The project would be paid for by a half-cent local option sales tax in Little Falls. Residents will have a chance to vote in the November 2022 general election on whether or not they agree to having the tax imposed for the purpose of paying for the community recreation center.
In the conversations on social media, two key concerns emerged among many residents — even some who said they otherwise supported the project. One of those was the proposed location on a property currently owned by the Little Falls school district, just east of the high school.
“I want this so bad!!” wrote Amber Young on the Record’s Facebook page. “But I’m not going to say goodbye to AG learning to make it happen. There’s far better options. Can literally put it anywhere else in my opinion.”
In response to those concerns, we sat down with Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher, Wednesday, to ask the question: Why there?
Background
This year’s ballot question will not be the first time the issue has been put to a vote during Radermacher’s seven years in Little Falls. In 2018, a similar measure that would have created a half-cent local option sales tax to pay for a community recreation center was rejected by voters.
At the time, Radermacher said a location was not specified and a couple different sites were in consideration, internally. He said they weren’t far along in the planning process, but the City Council wanted to put it out for a vote to determine if there was a desire within the community to build such a facility.
It failed by 178 votes.
“The Council still said, ‘OK, we want to keep the conversation going,’” Radermacher said. “‘This is something we still feel there is interest in because, still, a lot of people voted for it.’”
He said the biggest questions among voters who cast a ballot against the measure were where it was going to be and what was going to be included in the facility. That guided the efforts going forward that eventually led to the plan which is currently being proposed.
In 2019, city staff began conversations with the Little Falls Community School District — as it did with other stakeholders, as well — to talk about critical elements that should be included in the project.
During those conversations, the two groups began to zero in on a location — a roughly 14-acre parcel east of the high school. It was a particularly desirable site, in part, because of its ease of accessibility off of highways 10, 371 and 27.
“In our conversations with the school, it’s like, ‘Well, is this really an option?’” Radermacher said. “At that time, in our internal conversations, it was like, ‘Yes, but we want to make sure that we get approval and get some authorization to explore this.’”
A workable solution
In January 2020, as the city was preparing its pitch to the state Legislature to again allow it to ask for a half-cent sales tax as a ballot question, it also met with the Little Falls School Board to express its desire to explore that site as an option.
Radermacher said they were aware that parcel was being used for the agriculture — or environmental — classroom, so its intention was not to use the entire 14 acres. They were looking at using about half of that parcel for the community recreation center.
Ultimately, Radermacher said four of the five members of the School Board were in favor of exploring that site for the project. The lone member against was concerned about how it would impact the outdoor classroom.
“After that there was a lot of pushback about what is going to happen to the outdoor classroom space,” Radermacher said.
As a response to those concerns, he said the city and the school district brought stakeholders, such as agriculture and science teachers at the school, to the table for further discussion. The ultimate goal was to find a solution that would “make everybody happy” if that space was used for a community recreation center.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the state Legislature put a moratorium on all local option sales tax projects. Still, conversations were happening behind the scenes about how to make the site viable for everyone.
It was during those discussions that the possibility of the city acquiring an additional parcel south of the high school came to the fore. Radermacher said, in conversations with the current property owner a couple of years ago, they were open to selling the parcel for use as additional outdoor classroom space.
He said when some of the stakeholders involved in those conversations explored that site, they felt it had a lot of potential.
“When we’re talking about an outdoor classroom space and we’re learning about things in the environment, this actually provides more variety than the space that we already have on the 14 acres,” Radermacher said. “It’s a different biome than that other space. That was where we feel — the city can work on acquiring that.”
Why there?
Simply put, Radermacher said the chosen location “meets the best of all worlds based on the key stakeholders” who were in those conversations that took place in 2020 and 2021.
The facility will not be owned by the school; it will be under the jurisdiction of the city of Little Falls. However, Radermacher said the district will be a “big partner” in terms of operations.
“We’ve went around the state and seen facilities like this and looked at — how do their arrangements work?” Radermacher said. “Do they partner with schools? Do they not? Do they operate it solely or do they operate it in conjunction with the school district? The ones that are most successful have partnerships with the school district, because that builds up and drives usage in the facility for a long time.”
He said the school district will also help offset some of the major operational costs associated with such a facility. He acknowledged that it will add additional costs to the city’s budget, but if those expenses can be shared by a key user such as the school district, it will prevent any one entity from having to shoulder the burden alone.
That ease of use by the district is part of what is appealing about the location, as is the accessibility for those coming from outside of the community. In order to get approval from the Legislature to ask for the sales tax to fund the project, the city had to prove it would have “regional significance,” according to Radermacher.
He said the location near the highways makes it easier to find and get to than if it was “stuck way in some corner of our city.” That increases the regional significance piece.
Not only is it a place those involved deemed the most accessible, it also is close to other amenities within the community. Aside from the school, it is also within blocks of multiple hotels, restaurants and gas stations. It’s also just a short drive from downtown for a family looking to explore while in town for a tournament, for example.
“I know if I’m going someplace, I want as much convenience as I can get,” Radermacher said.
He said the economic impact of building at that site with such ease to other assets within the community could not be overlooked. Several families within the community, Radermacher said, have spoken to him about spending full weekends in a community when they’re in town for a tournament or event. In doing so, they’re spending “hundreds of dollars.”
He admitted there may be other parcels within the community that share all of the aforementioned positives, but there are not any currently owned by the city or school district. To go after an alternative site that hit all of those marks would require land acquisition, which would increase the cost and provide other hurdles to getting the project done.
“That, to me, is why we’ve said this site is our ideal option,” Radermacher said. “We really don’t want to even ask the question in this ballot for a different location because it has so many pros.”
He felt the biggest con of the project — the question about the outdoor classroom — had been addressed. He said those were legitimate challenges and legitimate concerns, but the city and district worked hard to get stakeholders such as the agriculture and science teachers on board.
“We feel that the key stakeholders and the people that are involved in that are supportive of the alternatives that we’re intending on providing,” Radermacher said.
He encouraged people in the community who might be skeptical on that point to contact those particular stakeholders and ask if they were brought to the table in good faith.
“To me, it’s not losing a viable asset that the school district already has,” he said. “Why would they want to do that? Why would they want to give away something that is valuable to them? They’re not. They don’t feel that way based on our conversations.”
Moving forward
The discussion at the March 7 city council meeting will hardly be the last time Little Falls residents hear about the project prior to the November election. Radermacher said the city plans to host community informational meetings, perhaps starting as soon as April.
In preparation for those, however, he stressed that the specifics of the facility are still only in the concept phase. What is and is not included can change based on feedback from the community, as can the look of certain elements.
Unfortunately for voters, getting exact designs, floor plans and more would require more resources such as funding and capital. A lot of that won’t be available unless the project is given the green light.
That said, he and the rest of the entities involved will do their best to get honest and accurate information to anyone who seeks it.
“That’s why I want to be forthcoming,” Radermacher said. “I don’t think you’re going to see too many administrators talk about this project to the media in these details, this way, but I want the community to know what we can answer and what we can’t.
“I know it’s a big deal,” he said. “You’re going to vote for this or against it, and you want to have the best information that you can and I want to give it to you. I want to be able to answer the questions as honestly and openly as I can.”
In terms of the location, he said that is not going to change at this juncture. He believes, over the past couple of years, the city and the district have been able to address the concerns regarding the outdoor classroom.
He said it’s a solution in which all parties involved will have the space they need while adding a major asset to the community at large. He said that concern should not be a deterrent for voters who would otherwise be in favor of the project.
“I know it’s valuable,” Radermacher said. “I know it’s an asset that the school district has. It’s not something that every community has in terms of their ability to do that educational piece, and we want to preserve that.”
