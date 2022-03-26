This is the second in a two-part series addressing concerns expressed regarding the location and the timing of a potential major project to build a new community recreation facility in Little Falls. The first part — which addressed the proposed location — appeared in the March 20 edition of the paper.
The potential for a new community recreation center in Little Falls has been a hot topic on social media during the past couple of weeks.
The response came after the Morrison County Record posted a story outlining the project. Early concepts presented by Wold Architects and Engineers at the March 7, Little Falls City Council meeting estimated a 94,000 square foot facility. It could include an indoor track, up to four full-size basketball courts — which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, etc. — an elevated walking track and four meeting spaces.
The project would be paid for by a half-cent local option sales tax in Little Falls. Residents will have a chance to vote in the November 2022 general election on whether or not they agree to having the tax imposed for the purpose of paying for the community recreation center.
In the conversations on social media, two key concerns emerged among many residents — even some who said they otherwise supported the project. One of those was the timing of the project; namely, adding a local option sales tax when inflation is driving prices up across the board.
“More taxes after the last two years and now record inflation,” wrote Bradley Lundquist, on the Record’s Facebook page. “No.”
In response to those concerns, we sat down with Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher, March 16, to ask the question: Why now?
Now or never?
Radermacher said a big reason for the timing of having the project on the November 2022 ballot is that, in essence, such projects are “not getting cheaper” or easier to build. He said it has reached a point where, if this is going to happen, “now is the time.”
“Yes, inflation is going up,” Radermacher said. “Yes, there’s concerns about the economy. But, what I know about this economy and where we are, there’s still a lot of demand on jobs. The housing market is still very strong in terms of demand, and actually a shortfall in access.”
He pointed out that some of the other issues within the city — such as a shortage of child care — are also being addressed. In fact, the city recently learned it will receive $1.5 million from the federal government for the purpose of building a new child care facility.
He said those issues are all important, and the city is going to continue to work on them. Residents who are more concerned about one of those other challenges should not vote against this project simply because it is not at the top of their list of importance, Radermacher said.
‘Least burdensome’ option
Paying for the rec center through a half-cent local option sales tax, according to Radermacher, would have the “least burdensome” impact, in terms of taxes.
“It’s a half-percent tax on every dollar spent,” Radermacher said. “That’s .5 cents on every dollar, so $100 is 50 cents.”
Of course, the tax also does not apply to items that are not subject to sales tax in Minnesota, such as groceries or clothing.
He is confident the funding collected via a local option sales tax would be enough to pay for the facility. Radermacher also pointed out that studies conducted for the city by the University of Minnesota Extension indicated 42% of that revenue would come from people who live outside of Little Falls.
For a Little Falls resident, he said that means they get this facility in their town, even though they’re only having to pay for 58% of the cost to build it. That amount is also spread out over a long period of time — likely 30 years.
Ultimately, he said most residents in Little Falls won’t notice the difference. He pointed to the fact Morrison County passed a county-wide half-cent local option sales tax in July 2017. That went into effect in January 2018, and it was slated to last 10 years to pay for a $10 million shortfall for Morrison County Public Works for needed road and bridge repair.
“Did you notice when the county passed their local option sales tax in (2017)?” Radermacher asked. “Did you notice the increases in your cost on taxable goods starting in (2018) and going through today? Have you noticed that? Has that impacted you? Has it changed your spending decisions on anything that you’ve done in our community?”
He said if residents have not noticed any changes because of the county’s tax, they aren’t going to feel any impact from this one, either.
He also noted that nearby communities, such as St. Cloud, Brainerd and Sartell, have local option sales taxes that are currently in effect. When Little Falls residents shop in those cities, they are funding their amenities — just as people from those communities would be for Little Falls when they made purchases in town.
A needed asset
Radermacher said he was aware that, prior to his time in Little Falls, the school district had brought referendums forward that would have paid for a similar facility. He said the fact these types of projects had been discussed for several years further illustrated the fact there is a need for it in the community.
“Now, being a parent of kids that are in this area that are going to use those facilities, I can see it,” he said. “I’m starting to see what other families have been struggling with for years in terms of the overall gym space and access to those athletic activities that the school district faces.”
Radermacher also pointed out the economic impact such a facility could have on the community — which would further result in people from outside of the community helping to pay for the rec center. On a visit to another site during the middle of the summer, he said one community was hosting a youth basketball tournament with 87 teams participating.
In that instance, he estimated that’s 10 - 15 kids per team, plus coaches and families. In all, he said that’s more than 1,000 people in town for the entire weekend.
“What does that have in terms of economic impact?” Radermacher said. “More than zero. It’s something.”
All told, though the school does need extra gym space, this project would provide much more than that. He said the facility they are working toward will be attractive for people coming from outside of the community, and it will provide plenty of opportunities for residents within the community.
A community facility
That last point is something he also stressed. Radermacher said there was a misconception within the community that only the school district would be able to use the new facility if it was a partner in bringing it to life.
He said the city will still operate the facility, and the school will pay for its time in order to use it. How exactly that will be structured is yet to be determined.
He acknowledged that the school would get priority to host tournaments and events, but that would not take away from other groups wanting to use the facility. He said he wants to see community groups such as tennis and pickleball players utilizing the rec center.
“Those things are there and in place,” Radermacher said. “The community is going to have access to this.”
Having the school district at the table in planning the facility is an opportunity for it to take part in something that it will also benefit from, he said. However, the goal is for it to be a multi-generational facility.
Going back to the tax impact, he said the city was not just blindly throwing this out there. It is trying to get this done in a way that will have the smallest impact possible on local residents’ pocketbooks.
“I get that things are hard,” Radermacher said. “Inflation is a real thing. We’re dealing with it on so many levels from our community in the operations of the city. We know. I know it’s hard to say, ‘Well, let’s add something else.’ But the thing we’re adding is so small. It’s going to be absorbed by more than just the people that live in our community, within the jurisdiction of the city of Little Falls.”
Residents will have more opportunities to learn about the potential project and ask questions of those directly involved at community informational meetings. Radermacher said he is working with groups such as Wold Architects and Engineers and the Contegrity Group to get those set up, possibly starting as soon as April.
