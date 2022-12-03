James Storlie

Little Falls City Councilman James Storlie questions City Administrator Jon Radermacher during a work session prior to the Nov. 21, 2022, City Council meeting.

 Screenshot from YouTube

A review of an agreement to bring a 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls sparked a lengthy conversation, Nov. 21.

Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher provided the full agreement to members of the Little Falls City Council prior to the meeting. The contract between the city and the Community Asset Development Group (CADG) — the developers on the project — includes the creation of a 25-year, $867,000, tax increment financing (TIF) district.

