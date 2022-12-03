A review of an agreement to bring a 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls sparked a lengthy conversation, Nov. 21.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher provided the full agreement to members of the Little Falls City Council prior to the meeting. The contract between the city and the Community Asset Development Group (CADG) — the developers on the project — includes the creation of a 25-year, $867,000, tax increment financing (TIF) district.
Under the TIF agreement, the developers would recoup $867,000 of eligible expenses — at or below ground construction costs — paid on the project over the course of no more than 25 years. CADG will pay its taxes on the property each year, but 90% of the city’s portion will be returned to the developers until the $867,000 is paid off or 25 years have passed, whichever comes first. The city will retain 10% annually.
The total cost of the project is roughly $8 million.
The project also requires an extension of 14th Avenue Southeast to access the property, which CADG purchased from the city for $10,000. That project will be assessed at 50%, with CADG paying half via property tax assessments over 15 years at 4% interest. The city will pay the remaining 50%.
After reviewing the agreement, City Council Member James Storlie questioned whether or not it made sense from a fiscal standpoint.
“How can that be put into a TIF agreement if it’s supposed to be done through the assessment process?” Storlie asked.
Radermacher said the agreement stipulates that the assessment portion of the taxes will be kept by the city to ensure CADG does pay off the assessment. In other words, it won’t recoup the assessment portion of its property taxes via the TIF.
The TIF agreement in the final contract was changed from when the project was initially approved in May 2021. At that time, the TIF was approved for $554,000 over 15 years. However, due to inflation and rising construction costs, the overall price of the project went up by more than $1 million.
As such, the city modified its TIF as a means to help CADG and its investors secure bank financing for the project. The developers will also receive a $600,000 loan up front from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), which will be paid back as a lump sum at the conclusion of the decade-long loan period.
“It’s part of the whole development agreement,” Radermacher said, referring to the assessment. “Not everything in the development agreement is specifically TIF.”
“The special assessments, as Jon noted, are in the overall development,” said Jason Murray, of David Drown Associates, financial adviser on the project. “You will treat this special assessment much like you do everybody else in the city. You still have your special assessment process. All we’re doing in this, we’re paying to use some of the increment, instead of paying it back to them, is to first and foremost pay their assessment.”
Further, Storlie questioned the 4% interest rate. Relating it to simpler numbers, he said if they paid $10,000 in taxes each year, $9,000 of that would go back to CADG per the TIF agreement. In that sense, he asked where the $400 — 4% — interest would go.
In this case, Murray said it was important to keep in mind that CADG is paying for the project up front. The TIF agreement will allow it to recoup some of that funding through reimbursements on qualifying expenditures, over time.
“Think of it as just like a standard car loan,” Murray said. “You’re borrowing from the bank to buy a car and agreeing to pay interest over the life of that agreement. This is very similar. They’re up-fronting the dollars and the city, in this case, is agreeing to (reimburse) them over time for certain TIF-qualifying expenditures.”
Storlie said, seeing as the $867,000 was coming from the city via property tax reimbursements, he saw it as “paying interest on our own money.” Radermacher said he disagreed with that phrasing.
He said CADG has guaranteed that the valuation on the property will be no less than $4.9 million, annually. The developer will pay the tax revenue on at least that amount every year in property taxes, which goes to the city, county and school district.
Once that money is captured, the city will redistribute 90% of its portion of the property taxes back to CADG after having made sure they have paid those TIF-eligible expenses.
“The first part, we’re going to capture the money to pay for the assessment,” Radermacher said. “The next is making sure, did they develop enough costs in the on-the-ground, in-the-ground construction to develop that lot and establish — we will pay that back to them over time with an interest, as Jason just said.”
He said, if the valuation exceeds $4.9 million, that will be more money CADG is paying in taxes. That will accelerate the process and, ideally, allow the TIF to be paid off earlier than the 25 year maximum.
Radermacher added that the city has done 25-year residential TIFs in the past. It’s a necessary tool for the developer to get bank financing for the up-front cost of the project.
He said it would not be in CADG’s own interest to not abide by that $4.9 million guarantee because it would not recoup all of its TIF money before 25 years was up, if the valuation was lower.
“We’re still paying interest on our money,” Storlie said. “That $867,000; getting back to my (example), that $9,000 that we’re reimbursing them back through the $10,000 taxes. That would be our money without this agreement. That would be our money. This $867,000 deal is actually going to cost the city $1.4 million. We’re paying interest on our own money.”
Radermacher asked the Council if this apartment complex, or anything like it, would get built if not for this agreement.
“Absolutely not,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
However, Storlie said he still did not believe the agreement made sense in terms of fiscal responsibility.
Council Member Leif Hanson said he understood the agreement differently than Storlie. He said, in the pay-as-you-go TIF process, the city will not receive an invoice after each TIF-eligible portion is completed and paid for by the developers.
“It’s a lump sum total,” Hanson said. “And, as we capture the TIF and allocate those funds back to them, it’s not really our money. We’re doing the TIF to help with the project. It’s actually — they’re carrying the cost over the course of the term.”
“Absolutely,” Radermacher said. “They’re borrowing the money to do the work, to pay for the $867,000 worth of work.”
