Randall residents got a closer look, Wednesday, at an estimated $10 million public improvement project that will likely be completed in 2023 and 2024.

Civil Engineer Dave Reese of Widseth Smith Nolting opened the public hearing with a presentation outlining the scope of the project and how it will impact taxpayers in the areas slated for work. About 30 residents in attendance then had a chance to ask questions.

Randall Public Hearing

The areas that are shaded orange on the map indicate where work will be done during an upcoming public improvement project in Randall.
