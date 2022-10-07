Harvest Dinner

The winning trivia team during the Purple Carrots’ trivia contest included (from leftg): Susy Prosapio, Phil Prosapio, Nikki Henry, Stephanie Hatzenbihler, Julie Richgels, Patricia Pinckney, Jerry Chandler, Leisha Vance and Cynthia Johnson.

Owners of the Purple Carrot Market gathered to celebrate the harvest season Sept. 28, at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation. After a meal, attendees played a friendly game of trivia and the winning team was appropriately called “14 Carrots.” The Purple Carrot Market welcomed new owners during the celebration and announced reaching 680 owners.

The Purple Carrot Market is a food cooperative that is working to open a grocery store that will feature fresh, local food for all community members. The Market owns the Victor Mall Building at 53 Broadway East in downtown Little Falls. The owners have been working on the building design and construction documents over the past year.

