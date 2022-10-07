The winning trivia team during the Purple Carrots’ trivia contest included (from leftg): Susy Prosapio, Phil Prosapio, Nikki Henry, Stephanie Hatzenbihler, Julie Richgels, Patricia Pinckney, Jerry Chandler, Leisha Vance and Cynthia Johnson.
Owners of the Purple Carrot Market gathered to celebrate the harvest season Sept. 28, at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation. After a meal, attendees played a friendly game of trivia and the winning team was appropriately called “14 Carrots.” The Purple Carrot Market welcomed new owners during the celebration and announced reaching 680 owners.
The Purple Carrot Market is a food cooperative that is working to open a grocery store that will feature fresh, local food for all community members. The Market owns the Victor Mall Building at 53 Broadway East in downtown Little Falls. The owners have been working on the building design and construction documents over the past year.
The Purple Carrot Market invites community members to become owners.
Owners join for different reasons. Owner Stephanie Hatzenbihler said she joined because, “I recently moved to Little Falls and I want to support my community. I have also loved shopping at local food co-ops in southern Minnesota and I think it would be a great addition to an already wonderful community. Plus I can’t wait to meet the farmers, producers, vendors, and my fellow owners.”
Purple Carrot Market owners are working hard to reach the point when they can open the store. There has been a lot of progress made, but there is more work to do. The Purple Carrot Market Board will be meeting this fall and early winter to plan milestones and timeline to reach our goal of opening the store.
Those with questions can visit www.purplecarrotmarket.coop. Board members are happy to connect and talk about the Purple Carrot Market and what it means to be an owner.
