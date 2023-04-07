The groundwork was laid, Monday, for a new 45-unit affordable housing complex in Little Falls.
The Little Falls City Council approved — contingent upon approval by the city attorney — a purchase agreement with the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership (CMHP) for a 2.75 acre parcel of land on 14th Street Southeast. The location of the proposed project is directly across the street from a 49-unit complex for which construction is scheduled to begin soon.
As part of the agreement, CMHP will purchase the land for $1, with a 50% assessment on city infrastructure developed on the site. It will also be eligible for a 25-year tax increment financing (TIF) district, as well as Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) building permit reimbursement.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the purchase agreement has to be in place in order for CMHP to move forward on financing the development. It will apply for Minnesota Housing Finance funding in July.
“While it’s not probably the most typical pattern that we would do — the purchase agreement prior to kind of finalizing all of the development agreement stuff — this is an important element in terms of helping them to get to their next levels of the application,” Radermacher said.
While the application for funding is due in July, CMHP likely won’t know if or how much funding it received until December. Construction would probably not begin on the project until 2025.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he had some concerns about that timeline. He said it often seems when a timeline is in place for these types of projects, “we get kicked back for a couple more years.”
“The project itself is — all-in cost it’s going to be like $25 million,” Radermacher said. “Without Minnesota Housing Finance, this project — there’s no chance. It’s really going to be necessary for them to be successful in that.”
Items such as the cost of the land purchase, TIF agreements and the assessment costs are ways he said they can help the project receive funding, while also providing aid to getting it done in the first place. They are all fairly standard practices, which have been done for housing projects in the past.
Zylka asked if the other complex will be filled up by the time this building is built. Radermacher said he anticipates that will be the case. He said City Engineer Greg Kimman met with the developer’s general contractor last week, who informed him they were progressing toward being ready to begin work when the weather allows.
“Jon, do we have language in the purchase agreement that if all of their other applications, for whatever reason, don’t work out then we get the land back for $1?” asked Council Member Leif Hanson.
That is part of the reason the measure was contingent on attorney approval.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington told the Council there are a couple provisions that still need to be ironed out within the agreement. One of those will be that the city can recover the land for $1 if work has not started within a specific timeframe. Another is making sure timelines specified within the agreement are in line with what works for the city.
“Because this is such a complicated real estate transaction with these moving pieces, some of the things are going to have to be rewritten as we move forward that have to do with dates and moving conditions around a little bit,” Harrington said.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if it would be expensive to the city if it waives sewer and water access charges, which is also specified in the agreement.
Kimman said sewer and water access fees are $800 each, and $150 per acre. At 2.75 acres, he said the total cost would be less than $5,000.
“Then the TIF district for 25 years,” Lundberg said. “I know that I got in big trouble when I opposed such a long TIF district for the other housing project, but 25 years is a lot.”
Radermacher said, because the property classification is different from the other apartment complex, CMHP will not be able to generate as much TIF, even at 25 years. That is because of its valuation classification as low income.
“We’ll be working with Jon and with the Council president as we move forward to make sure that all of those pieces line up in a literal time sense, so that they make sense,” Harrington said.
