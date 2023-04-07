Housing
Metro Creative Connection

The groundwork was laid, Monday, for a new 45-unit affordable housing complex in Little Falls.

The Little Falls City Council approved — contingent upon approval by the city attorney — a purchase agreement with the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership (CMHP) for a 2.75 acre parcel of land on 14th Street Southeast. The location of the proposed project is directly across the street from a 49-unit complex for which construction is scheduled to begin soon.

