Justin Joseph Zimmerman, 37, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Zimmerman was given credit for three days served in local confinement and ordered to pay a $50 fine on the felony conviction. He also received a two-year stay on 90 days of local confinement for a fourth-degree DWI misdemeanor conviction. That also garnered a $50 fine and two years of probation to the court.
A third-degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The charge stems from a Sept. 1, 2022, incident. At about 5:53 p.m. that evening, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a person traveling southbound on Highway 371 in pickup truck. The reporting party said the vehicle was oscillating between 50 and 65 miles per hour and going over the fog line.
The trooper responded, stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Zimmerman.
According to the criminal complaint, he had a “dirty, unkempt appearance,” and his speech was “mumbled” and “difficult to understand.” He also was said to have numerous open sores around his face and bloodshot, watery and glossy eyes. The trooper believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, though he denied recent drug use.
While performing field sobriety tests, Zimmerman estimated the passage of 30 seconds in about 24 seconds. He was also unable to follow the stimuli provided on the gaze test, and performed poorly on the walk and turn test, as well as the one-leg stand. A portable breath test (PBT) showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
Zimmerman was placed under arrest for driving while impaired. In a search incident to the arrest, a piece of tinfoil was found in his wallet. Inside of that was a powdery substance that later field-tested positive for heroin and weighed .36 grams in the foil.
After being taken to the hospital, he refused to take another test.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.