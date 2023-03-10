Justin Joseph Zimmerman, 37, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Zimmerman was given credit for three days served in local confinement and ordered to pay a $50 fine on the felony conviction. He also received a two-year stay on 90 days of local confinement for a fourth-degree DWI misdemeanor conviction. That also garnered a $50 fine and two years of probation to the court.

Load comments