Joseph Alan Davis, 49, Zimmerman, was given a stay of imposition on a sentence of five years of probation by Morrison County District Court after he was convicted on one count of felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Nov. 19, 2020, an officer with the Pierz Police Department was on routine patrol in the area of Highway 25 in Morrison County when he noticed a vehicle in the ditch. He made contact with the driver, who identified himself as Davis. He was bleeding heavily from his chin and had numerous small cuts and abrasions on his face. The officer noted he appeared to be very nervous, and he declined assistance.
The officer noted that Davis’ eyes were constricted, even though it was dark around the crash scene. He suspected Davis might be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The officer also observed that Davis was carrying a backpack, which he attempted to shield from the officer’s view. He wouldn’t say what was inside.
A K-9 officer was called in for assistance and searched the area around Davis’ vehicle. The K-9 indicated on the backpack. When an officer opened the backpack, he located several small plastic baggies, a scale and a large bubble glass pipe with a crystal-like substance stuck inside. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
