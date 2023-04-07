Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, 24, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 22. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a driver who was passed out his vehicle in a gas station parking lot. When he arrived on scene, he observed a male subject “slumped over in the driver’s seat” of the vehicle, with the vehicle running.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver from prior contacts. The officer allegedly observed a burned piece of tinfoil lying on the passenger seat next to Yetzer Tucker. The officer opened the door, at which point Yetzer Tucker woke up.
The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle to perform sobriety tests. The complaint states that Yetzer Tucker admitted he had “just used heroin” in the vehicle before being woken up. He also allegedly admitted he was impaired and did not want to do any tests.
Eventually, he agreed to do some tests. The officer attempted to get a pulse on Yetzer Tucker’s wrist, but was unable to find it, according to the report, which is indicative of a “narcotic analgesic.” He allegedly estimated the passage of 30 seconds after 50 seconds, which also indicated that his perception was altered.
He also was said to have performed poorly on the one-leg stand, and he was placed under arrest.
According to the complaint, a search of the passenger compartment in his vehicle revealed a “metal lockbox,” inside of which were “several jars” containing a white powder and gray, yellow rocks. The substance appeared to be heroin or fentanyl, the officer said.
Yetzer Tucker was transported to the hospital, a where he asked to asked to give a blood or urine sample, pursuant to a warrant. He agreed to give a blood test, which was taken at about 10:50 a.m. — about one hour after the officer received the initial call about Yetzer Tucker. It was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Its report showed the evidence of both amphetamine and meth.
On Jan. 25, an officer with the LFPD tested the substances taken out of his vehicle. The jar tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.6 grams, without packaging. The other jars weighed 1.4 grams, 6.71 grams and .57 grams, respectively. Each tested positive for cocaine, the complaint said.
The two felony charges against Yetzer Tucker are punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000. The gross misdemeanor DWI charges come with price of up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.
