Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, 24, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 22. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a driver who was passed out his vehicle in a gas station parking lot. When he arrived on scene, he observed a male subject “slumped over in the driver’s seat” of the vehicle, with the vehicle running.

