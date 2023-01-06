Robert Eugene Cartwright, 33, Powell, Wyoming, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 23, 2022. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle drive out of a gas station and onto U,.S. Highway 10. The deputy noted that the vehicle had no license plates on the front or rear of the car, so he pulled it over and identified the driver as Cartwright.

