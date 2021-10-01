Sadie Jean Wright, 43, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 20, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Third Street Northeast. The vehicle was running and had the left turn signal activated. He noted that there appeared to be an adult female asleep in the driver’s seat with her foot sticking out of the window.
The officer conducted a welfare check and identified her as Wright. While she was looking for identification, she pulled out a bundle of money and a small baggie containing an unmarked pill. She initially told the officer it was a THC pill, but later said it was a CBD pill.
As she continued to go through her purse, the officer observed an eCigarette device with an amber-colored substance that appeared to be THC wax or oil. When asked about it, Wright pushed the device further into her bag.
The officer asked to see the device, and Wright handed it to him. She admitted that it was THC wax/oil, but claimed it was her friend’s device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.