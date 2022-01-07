Jacob Richard Wren, 29, Little Falls, was charged with fifth degree criminal sexual conduct - non-consensual sexual conduct and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a report to the Little Falls Police Department Oct. 6, 2021. Two people went to law enforcement reporting that a young juvenile one of them knew was inappropriately touched by Wren.
Officers spoke with the juvenile about the situation and the juvenile stated that when they were at Maple Island Park, they walked past Wrench and he grabbed one of the juvenile’s breasts, the complaint said. The juvenile allegedly told officers they were uncomfortable and walked away.
On Oct. 11, the juvenile and their mother met with officers. The juvenile allegedly indicated they were at the park and began to walk from a bench to a picnic table. The juvenile said they knew the defendant from talking to him twice in the past, because he hung out with people they knew. The complaint said that when the juvenile began to walk to gazebo area, Wren got up and stuck his arm out in the path of the juvenile and his hand was on the juvenile’s chest, going from one side to the other as the juvenile walked. When the juvenile sat at the picnic table, they noticed Wren staring at them, felt uncomfortable and began to walk away. Wren got up from the table and walked in the direction of the juvenile to cut them off and asked where the juvenile was going, before sitting down at the picnic table.
After being Mirandized, Wren agreed to speak with officers about the situation. He allegedly denied having any contact with juveniles in that area or anywhere else that day and said he wasn’t in the area at the time.
If found guilty of the felony charge, Wren faces one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.