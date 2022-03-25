Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Woodbury, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay $1,250 in restitution after he was convicted of first degree damage to property.
He was given a five-year stay on a sentence of 19 months in prison, meaning if he complies with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve that time. He also was given credit for 100 days in local confinement. A second charge of felony theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Nov. 14, 2021, a victim reported to the Little Falls Police Department that Schneider had stolen some chain saws and lights from his residence. When an officer responded to the report, the victim said he had met Schneider a few days earlier and offered him some work. However, there were some issues with payment.
The victim said he was sitting at his table when he heard the screen door slam. He initially didn’t think much of it, until he heard the door slam again a few minutes later.
He said he got up to look out of his window and saw Schneider carrying a chain saw and lights. The victim said he was missing two chain saws and lights from the back porch area of his residence. He estimated their value was in excess of $1,000.
Law enforcement officers saw tracks in the snow and followed them from the victim’s residence to another home nearby. That was where Schneider was believed to be staying.
When confronted by officers, Schneider initially denied having taken anything from the victim’s residence. He was placed under arrest and brought to jail where, in a statement, told officers he took the items to “hold as ransom” until the victim him paid him.
However, Schneider also claimed the victim allowed him to take the chain saw and lights until he could be paid.
