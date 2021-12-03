Janell Lyn Koering, 56, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 26, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that was stolen from the Ripley One Stop gas station on Grouse Road. The victim advised that she had gone into the gas station to purchase a newspaper and, as he was walking outside of the station, he observed a female suspect leaving the parking lot in his vehicle.
The victim said he saw his vehicle head southbound on Grouse Road.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and caught up to it. They were able to stop the vehicle as it was heading northbound on Ginger Road, and the female driver was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Koering. While speaking with a deputy, she voluntarily told him she took the vehicle because she thought it was “there for her to use” because she was having issues with her own vehicle, according to the complaint. Koering’s vehicle was located at the gas station.
If convicted, Koering faces a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
