Jesse James Witucki, 40, Little Falls, was given a stay of imposition on a sentence of five years of probation and a $50 fine by Morrison County District Court after he was convicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 28, 2020. The victim told law enforcement he was out of state, but had been notified that one of his work trucks had been stolen. Nobody should have been driving the vehicles at that time.
Later that day, while on routine patrol, an officer with the Royalton Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description of the one that had been reported stolen. The officer followed the vehicle to Rice, where the driver — later identified as Witucki — pulled into a gas station.
The driver was asked to show his hands, but he did not immediately comply. Eventually, as he continued to ignore commands, the officer opened the driver’s side door and ordered Witucki to get out. Witucki pulled the door back shut and rolled up his window, prompting the officer to draw his firearm. He backed up and continued to order Witucki to get out of the vehicle.
He finally complied when the officer advised him that if he did not open the door, the window would be broken.
Witucki told law enforcement that the owner of the vehicle had given him permission to use the truck, and that he intended to return it after he completed a job.
The officer talked to the owner of the truck via telephone. Upon learning it was Witucki who had taken the truck, the owner stated Witucki had worked “a day or two with him over a month ago.” He had never given Witucki permission to use the truck or any of his equipment.
