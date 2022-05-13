Jesse James Witucki, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
The charge stems from a May 2 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27, when he observed a vehicle pass him. He saw that the driver was Witucki, and he was aware that there was felony warrant out for his arrest.
The deputy activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop but, according to the report, Witucki took off in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed in pursuit at speeds that allegedly exceeded 90 miles per hour.
The report states that, eventually, Witucki turned around and started driving his vehicle head-on toward the deputy. He then turned into a private driveway, before leaving the road way and continuing through the ditch and into a field. The deputy attempted a PIT maneuver when Witucki reached 133rd Street, but was unsuccessful, according to the report.
The chase continued, now reaching more than 100 mph, according to the complaint. The deputy noted that traffic was “generally light” on the roadways, however, he did see some oncoming traffic heading their way. Witucki allegedly slowed down to approximately 50 mph, at which point the deputy attempted another PIT maneuver.
At that point, Witucki allegedly slammed on his breaks and the deputy drove his squad car parallel to his vehicle. He directed him to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Witucki was placed under arrest and was searched. Deputies located several items of drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
In total, the pursuit lasted 12 minutes, covering 14 miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the report states. The deputy’s squad care was moderately damaged.
If convicted, Witucki faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
