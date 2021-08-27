David Ray Williams, Jr., 24, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and a $50 fine on a felony conviction for third degree assault.
On Nov. 11, 2019, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in Little Falls. When officers met with the victim, they noticed he appeared to have sustained injuries to his face, specifically his nose and forehead. He was using a napkin to stop the bloodflow from his nose and was complaining of pain in his ribs.
The victim stated he was contacted by a female subject over social media and was invited to a residence in Little Falls. When he arrived, he was approached by three male subjects in what appeared to be an ambush. One of the male subjects — later identified as Williams — punched him in the face. When officers went to the incident address, they located numerous droplets of blood on the ground outside of the house.
An officer looked through the victim’s phone regarding his social media contacts and found a photograph of a male subject who was associated with the woman who had invited him over. The victim confirmed that was the person who had hit him. It was Williams.
The victim went to the hospital and had a bilateral nasal fracture of the nose.
Williams has a prior conviction for domestic assault in Morrison County from March 2019.
A gross misdemeanor charge of fifth degree assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Williams was also given credit for 23 days served in local confinement.
