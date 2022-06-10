Terry Michael Williams, 50, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of felony domestic assault.
On July 13, 2021, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Little Falls. An officer arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who appeared to be upset and “possibly crying.”
The victim described being assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Williams. She said they had been together for approximately a year and a half and lived together. The incident began when she went into a bedroom to wake Williams to ask if she could go to the hospital because she was having difficulty breathing. Williams threw his hands up and hit her in the face.
The victim stated that he then got up and placed his hands around her neck and “proceeded to choke her and make it difficult for her to breathe.”
She told the officer that, due to the choking, her voice didn’t sound right. The officer noted some marks on her neck that were consistent with being choked. The victim said Williams was on top of her, and she kicked him to get him off.
She said, when she tried to call law enforcement, Williams came into the kitchen and took her cellphone, eventually throwing it against the wall and damaging it. The officer noted that her phone was damaged and the screen did not work because it was so cracked up.
Williams was placed under arrest for domestic assault. He appeared to be “very intoxicated,” according to the criminal complaint, and denied assaulting the victim, other than pushing her.
Williams’ criminal record shows he was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Benton County in October 2017 and third-degree assault in Stearns County in January 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.