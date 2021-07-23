Terry Michael Williams, 49, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor charge of fourth degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 13, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence on Third Street Northeast. When an officer arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, she was described as “upset and possibly crying.”
The victim told law enforcement she was assaulted by her boyfriend — identified as Williams, with whom she lived. The officer reported she told him that she went into a bedroom where Williams was sleeping to wake him and ask if she could go to the hospital because she was having difficulty breathing. She said Williams “threw his hands up and hit her in the face.”
She then said Williams got up and placed his hands around her neck to choke her and made it difficult to breath, according to the complaint. As a result, she said her voice “did not sound right.” The officer noted some marks on the victim’s neck that were consistent with being choked.
The victim told the officer that she called the police, at which time Williams came out of the bedroom and into the kitchen, where she was, and allegedly took her cellphone. He then threw her cellphone against a wall and damaged it, according to the report.
The officer noted in his report that Williams “appeared to be very intoxicated” when he was placed under arrest.
“He was unable to stand up straight and his speech was slurred,” reads the report. He allegedly denied the assault, other than pushing the victim.
Williams’ criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Benton County in October 2017, and a third degree assault charge from Stearns County from January 2020.
If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and up to a $5,000 fine for the charge of domestic assault by strangulation; five years imprisonment and up to $5,000 for a domestic assault charge and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
