Alexander Gregory Wiggers, 19, of Little Falls, formerly of Pierz, was convicted of second degree arson in Morrison County District Court.
The initial charge stems from an incident Nov. 15, 2021, when a fire was reported inside the Pierz Post Office building. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to a witness, who stated he stopped by the post office to get his mail and when he walked into the building, he observed a fire across the room on the envelope stand.
The witness stated he turned around and saw another fire on a shelf to the left of the entry door. He told law enforcement that he ran outside and saw someone walking by City Hall and yelled at the person to call 911.
The witness told deputies that he ran back inside the building and pulled the burning envelope stand outside and threw it in the snow.
The witness stated the areas were still smoldering when the fire department arrived and set a fan in the doorway to clear smoke out of the building and to check around for any additional fires. Near the front door, the deputy observed a pack of cigarettes in the ashes with what appeared to be a branch from a tree or shrub. The state fire marshal was called to begin an investigation.
The Pierz police chief, reviewed surveillance cameras along Main Street in Pierz and observed a subject entering the post office about 11:12 p.m. and the leaving.
The surveillance video allegedly showed that at 11:25 p.m., the witness arrived at the scene and reported the fire. While the witness was trying to put out the fires, cameras allegedly show that the suspect was walking by City Hall. The suspect was identified as Alexander Gregory Wiggers.
The police chief went to Wiggers’ residence located on North Main Street in Pierz. Wiggers admitted to starting the fire in the Pierz Post Office by using different brochures and a pack of Camel cigarettes.
Wiggers was sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for five years. He was also ordered to pay $7,252.71 in restitution.
