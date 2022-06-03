Kelsey Lynn Wenner, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of third-degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a May 30 incident during which the Little Falls Police Department received a report of burglary alarms activated at the Casey’s General Store located on Haven Road. A witness also reported that he observed a female exiting the store after the business was closed, the report states.
An officer arrived at the business and met with a keyholder. Surveillance video allegedly showed that a female subject appeared to be hiding in a bathroom until the store closed. After closing, she exited the bathroom, went into the cooler and then walked toward the front counter, according to the report.
An officer recognized the subject as Wenner. According to the report, she could be seen on video walking toward the main door of the store, before going down an aisle and back toward the cooler, from which she allegedly grabbed a 12-pack of pop before going back toward the bathroom. She then exited through a back doorway.
Wenner was eventually located eating from a bag of Cheetos on Pine Tree Boulevard. According to the complaint, she admitted to being in the store, but claimed she must have fallen asleep in the bathroom.
Another officer searched the area and located a large suitcase, which he believed belonged to Wenner because he had seen her with it earlier in the day. Upon investigation, officers found items inside the suitcase that appeared to have been stolen from Casey’s, including ice cream, frozen pizza and popcorn. In total, employees determined that she stole six items totaling $38.13, according to the report.
If convicted, Wenner faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
