Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 36, Wayzata, had two charges against him dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
In May 2022, Lehmeyer was charged with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO). Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. The deal required him to plead guilty on separate charges.
The dropped charges stemmed from a May 26, 2022 incident. An officer with the Motley Police Department received information from a victim that Lehmeyer was violating a DANCO by contacting a protected party via telephone. Eventually, law enforcement learned that he was in Brainerd. They asked for help in locating him from the Brainerd Police Department.
Once they had him in custody, he was transferred into the custody of the Motley Police Department. While the officers were talking, the Brainerd officer advised that he was “fidgety” and “acting as though he was on some kind of narcotic.”
The next morning, the officer from Motley checked the back seat of his squad car and located a glass meth pipe and residue that was stuck under the back seat. He noted that the pipe had not been there in the morning when did his routine check of the vehicle. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
