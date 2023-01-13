Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 36, Wayzata, had two charges against him dismissed in Morrison County District Court.

In May 2022, Lehmeyer was charged with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO). Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. The deal required him to plead guilty on separate charges.

