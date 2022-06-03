Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 36, Wayzata, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
In June 2021, Lehmeyer was charged with felony stalking, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence among other charges in Crow Wing County. A part of his release conditions on file, he was issued a DANCO that prohibits him from having any contact with a victim. It remains in effect, while the Crow Wing County matter is set for a jury trial in July.
The new charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 26. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Motley Police Department received word from the victim that Lehmeyer was violating his DANCO by contacting her over the telephone. The victim showed her phone to law enforcement, showing that she had received 90 calls from a phone number listed as “No Caller ID.”
The victim alleged that Lehmeyer was using apps on his phone to change his phone number frequently and show up as “No Caller ID.” She told law enforcement that she answered one of the phone calls and recognized Lehmeyer’s voice. Based on the topic of conversation, she was certain it was him, according to the complaint.
After sharing the information with law enforcement, the victim returned home. A while later, she contacted law enforcement again and informed an officer with the Motley Police Department that Lehmeyer was still calling her. She alleged she had spoken with him, and he told her he was in the parking lot at the hospital in Brainerd. He wanted the victim to pick him up, according to the report.
The officer contained the Brainerd Police Department and asked if they could locate Lehmeyer. They called back a short time later and reported that they had located Lehmeyer and placed him in custody for violating the DANCO. The officer from Motley later met with the Brainerd officer to transfer Lehmeyer into Morrison County custody.
According to the report, the officer from Brainerd advised that Lehmeyer was “very fidgety and acting as though he was on some kind of narcotic.” The report states that he was also “overly concerned” about getting his cellphone back into his possession.
The next morning, the officer from Motley checked the back of his squad car and allegedly found a glass meth pipe with residue that was stuck under the back seat where Lehmeyer had been seated. The officer noted that the pipe was not there in the morning when he did a routine check of the vehicle. Lehmeyer was the only person in the back seat of the squad care between the two morning checks, according to the report.
The residue tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
If convicted, Lehmeyer faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the drug possession charge, and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the DANCO violation.
