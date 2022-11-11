Dustin Donald Watkins, 39, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 50 months in prison after he was convicted on one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 31. At about 12:18 a.m. that morning, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of an armed robbery at the Cave Bar & Grill in Richardson Township. Deputies advised that an employee was counting money before closing when a “large, white male” entered the business with a gun and directed the employee to give him all of the money from the e-tabs and till. He took the cash and fled in a motor vehicle.
A deputy spoke with the bartender who was robbed at gunpoint. He described the assailant and said he appeared to be holding a .22 rifle. The employee said he locked the front door and called another employee, who had just left the bar, immediately after the incident took place. The second employee said they saw a white/silver four-door Ford F-150 pickup parked next to the business before he left.
He later saw the same vehicle leaving the scene when the other employee called to inform him of the robbery. It was said to be heading eastbound, but the employee lost track of the vehicle near the Mille Lacs County line.
Mille Lacs County deputes located the vehicle, stopped it and identified the driver as Watkins. He met the physical description of the armed robber given by the bartender.
A female passenger in the vehicle stated that she and Watkins were “picking up food for someone for “Door Dash.” However, Watkins gave a different story, claiming they were just driving around “looking at scenery and deer.” When asked if they made a stop at the Cave Bar & Grill, he refused to continue talking.
Upon further questioning, the passenger admitted that Watkins dropped the gun off in the woods on a dead-end road. Mille Lacs deputies searched dead-end roads and located a gun and clothing that appeared to be used in the robbery. The gun turned out to be a black BB gun.
Deputies were unable to locate the money. The female passenger said she did not know where it was, but knew it was in a grocery bag and though it was also at the end of the dead-end road.
