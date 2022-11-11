Dustin Donald Watkins, 39, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 50 months in prison after he was convicted on one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 31. At about 12:18 a.m. that morning, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of an armed robbery at the Cave Bar & Grill in Richardson Township. Deputies advised that an employee was counting money before closing when a “large, white male” entered the business with a gun and directed the employee to give him all of the money from the e-tabs and till. He took the cash and fled in a motor vehicle.

