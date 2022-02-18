Dustin Lee Baker, Jr., 42, Little Falls, has a warrant out for his arrest for one felony count of escaping custody.
Baker was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was placed on probation. He subsequently violated his probation on July 1, 2020, and was committed to the Commissioner of Corrections for one year and one day. However, the sentence was stayed and Baker was reinstated on probation.
Following another probation violation in 2021, Baker was ordered to serve 90 days in Morrison County Jail with credit for 14 days served. As part of the amended disposition, the judge allowed Baker to be furloughed to Teen Challenge once a bed became available. In the court order dated Nov. 3, 2021, Baker was order to “complete that program or return back to jail immediately.”
On Nov. 17, 2021, Baker was furloughed to Teen Challenge after a bed became available. He received a medical discharge while at Teen Challenge and he checked into a local hospital. Baker later left the hospital against medical advice and returned to Teen Challenge, where he picked up his personal belongings and left the facility.
He was discharged from the program on Nov. 30, 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Baker failed to return to jail pursuant to his sentence. In addition, a warrant has been issued for Baker’s arrest. Because his whereabouts are unknown, a warrant has been requested on file, as well.
If convicted, Baker faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
