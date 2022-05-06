Derek James Hunt, 40, Walker, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Feb. 12. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man and woman were walking down the middle of the road on 213th Street, with vehicles having to drive around them. An officer from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was the first to arrive on scene, with a deputy arriving shortly after.
The deputy was advised that Hunt had an active Department of Corrections (DOC) body-only warrant for third-degree possession of drugs. The deputy placed him under arrest and asked if there was anything in his backpack “that should not be going into the jail.” Hunt informed the deputy that there was nothing illegal in there.
Hunt was transported to the Morrison County Jail. While going through his backpack in the jail, the deputy discovered a jacket, in the pocket of which was a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance. Hunt stated that the substance was “probably methamphetamine.” However, he denied that the drugs were his.
He admitted that the backpack and the jacket were his. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.5 grams with packaging.
