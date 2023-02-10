Conrad Samuel David Smith, 29, Walker, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of fentanyl.
The charge stems from a Feb. 3 incident, which began when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton. According to the criminal complaint, he observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business.
The report states that he saw two male subjects slump down in their seats. He decided to investigate, and noted the vehicle had expired tabs on the license plate. The two men continued to duck down in their seats and continued to “make furtive glances toward” the trooper, according to the report.
The trooper pulled his squad car into an adjacent parking space and got out. According to the complaint, the passenger in the suspect vehicle suddenly opened the door and greeted the trooper, who noted that he appeared to be under the influence of an opiate drug, based on the trooper’s training and experience.
The trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the vehicle, the report states. The driver also showed signs of recent drug use, according to the complaint.
The passenger was eventually identified as Smith, who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cass County. While doing a pat down search of Smith, the trooper allegedly located a baggie of white powder that appeared to be an opiate drug. The baggie later weighed 7.2 grams with packaging and tested positive for fentanyl.
Smith allegedly admitted that the bag of powder was Mannitol mixed with fentanyl.
Smith faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
