Derek James Hunt, 40, Walker, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 12 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a male and female were walking down the middle of 213th Street in Morrison County and vehicles were having to drive around them. A Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer was the first to arrive on scene and identified the male as Hunt. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after.
The deputy was advised that Hunt had an active DOC body only warrant for a third-degree drug charge. The deputy placed Hunt under arrest and asked if there was anything in his backpack that “should not be going into the jail.” Hunt advised that there was nothing illegal in the backpack, according to the complaint.
Hunt was transported to the Morrison County Jail on the warrant, and while the deputy was going through his backpack, he located a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance inside of a jacket inside the backpack. Hunt allegedly stated that the substance was “probably methamphetamine,” but denied the drugs were his. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 4.5 grams, with packaging.
If convicted, Hunt faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
