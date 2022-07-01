Jesse Alexander Walker, 19, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a June 23 incident that began when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an unwanted male subject at the Walmart store in Little Falls. According to the criminal complaint, store employees reported that there was an impaired male who appeared to be unresponsive in the store’s bathroom, and they wanted him removed.
Officers arrived at the scene and located a man who appeared to be unresponsive sitting on a toilet.
The report states that the subject was later identified as Walker. He became somewhat more alert as the officers entered the bathroom stall to investigate. While trying to locate his ID, the officers discovered a cigarette carton containing several pills. They were allegedly identified as Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance and cannot be possessed without a valid prescription.
Due to Walker’s condition, he was transported to the hospital for further care. He was brought to the Morrison County Jail when he was medically cleared.
If convicted, Walker faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
