Jacob Daniel Waldvogel, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on a felony charge of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.
Waldvogel was given credit for 126 days served in local confinement. A separate misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, stemming from a May 21, 2022 incident, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The assault conviction stemmed from a June 7, 2022, incident in which — just before 10 p.m. — Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a person wearing all black and walking in the traffic lane on Lindbergh Drive South. Two officers from the Little Falls Police Department responded and located the suspect in the middle of the roadway wearing all black, after the sun had gone down.
The subject was identified as Waldvogel. Upon making contact with him, the officers noted that his speech “did not make sense.” He told them he was walking in traffic because “he felt like it.”
He allegedly told the officers that he was in possession of methamphetamine, though none was found. Instead, the officers believed, due to his erratic behavior and impaired thinking, he had consumed meth earlier. The officers believed he was a danger to himself, so he was placed on a hold to transport to the hospital.
Upon arriving at the hospital, one of the officers opened the back door of the squad car to led Waldvogel out. At that point, he spit on the officer. He was then placed under arrest for transferring bodily fluid to an officer.
