Jacob Daniel Waldvogel, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on a felony charge of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

Waldvogel was given credit for 126 days served in local confinement. A separate misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, stemming from a May 21, 2022 incident, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

