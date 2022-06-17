Jacob Daniel Waldvogel, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
The charge stems from a June 7 incident. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 10 p.m. that evening, Morrison County dispatch received a report of a person wearing all black clothing and walking in the traffic lane on Lindbergh Drive South. Two officers responded to the scene and observed a male subject walking down the center of the roadway wearing all back clothing. The sun had gone down, and it was difficult to see him in the dark.
The male subject was identified as Waldvogel. Upon making contact with him, officers noted that his speech did not make sense. He allegedly told them he was walking in traffic because he “felt like it.” One officer had to grab Waldvogel and pull him out of the way as a car passed, according to the complaint.
The report states that, during their interaction, Waldvogel mentioned that he was in possession of methamphetamine, though none was found on him. Instead, the officers noted it appeared he was on meth due to his erratic behavior and “impaired thinking.” According to the report, officers felt he was a danger to himself and placed him on a hold to transport him to the hospital.
Once they arrived at the hospital, one of the officers opened the back door to his squad car and Waldvogel stepped out. That is when he allegedly spit on the officer’s arms. He was placed under arrest for transferring a bodily fluid to a peace officer.
If convicted, Waldvogel faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $6,000 fine.
