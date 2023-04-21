Salima Jiwa Waldack, 46, Bowlus was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in Morrison County District Court for felony counts of issuing dishonored checks and check forgery. She served 10 days in jail.
The initial charges stemmed from writing numerous dishonored checks in October 2021 and check forgery on numerous occasions between November 2021 and March 2022
In October 2021, the manager of a store in Bowlus contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that their business had received numerous bad checks from Waldack.
The manager of the store told law enforcement that during the month of October 2021, Waldack wrote 16 checks totaling $3,989.95 to the business. All of the checks were returned due to an “uncollect - hold,” meaning there were insufficient funds in Waldack’s checking account.
A notice and demand for payment of dishonored checks was sent to Waldack via certified mail Nov. 23, 2021. She did not respond or make good on the checks.
The check forgery charges stemmed from incidents between November 2021 and March 2022.
In March 2022, an officer from the Royalton Police Department received a report of a theft being perpetrated on an elderly victim. The reporting party said the victim was an 80-year-old woman who resides in Morrison County.
The officer met with the victim, who said that “off and on over the past two years” she had allowed a woman identified as Waldack to reside in her home. In November 2021, the victim allowed Waldack and her boyfriend to move into her house rent-free because they had nowhere to go. The victim has limited mobility and is in poor health, and as such Waldack acted as her caregiver.
The victim first became aware of financial problems at the end of February 2022. She attempted to make a payment using her account with the bank, but the payment was declined due to insufficient funds. The financial institution provided a list of transactions to the victim, which showed numerous transactions both by check and debit card that she had not authorized. Many were at gas stations and convenience stores located in Royalton. Others were made in Little Falls, Rice and Sartell.
The victim told law enforcement that Waldack regularly picked up mail for her, so she was not receiving her monthly bank statement, and was unaware of the fraudulent transactions on her account.
The victim requested bank statements for November 2021 through February 2022, which showed many purchases that had not been authorized.
The officer went to one of the businesses where several of the transactions were completed. The station manager no longer had video transactions of the purchases, but several employees knew immediately who the officer was talking about when he inquired about the transactions.
Employees were shown photos of Waldack and “immediately recognized” Waldack being the person who had purchased large sums of lottery tickets over the last few months. The officer received a similar response at another business.
At the second business, the officer was able to obtain still photos from surveillance cameras. They showed Waldack making purchases with the victim’s card.
The victim told law enforcement Waldack regularly ran errands for her, but she always gave her cash to do so. She said she never authorized Waldack to use her bank card or write checks on her behalf.
In reviewing the transactions, it was determined Waldack made “multiple fraudulent transactions” totaling $2,033.03 at a gas station in Royalton. At another gas station, she made fraudulent transactions totaling $2,188.73.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.