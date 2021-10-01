Gregory David Leroy Nowlin, 41, Waite Park, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 months — 7 1/2 years — in prison on a conviction for first degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 21, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County when he saw a vehicle with a cracked windshield. He stopped the suspect vehicle for an equipment violation.
There was a male driver and a female passenger, the latter of whom was “making furtive movements,” according to the trooper’s observations. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and Nowlin was identified as the driver.
Nowlin admitted to the trooper that he did not have a valid driver’s license, as his had been revoked. The trooper noted that the passenger was “visibly shaking and had dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes.” She had a warrant out for her arrest out of Otter Tail County.
When Nowlin opened the glove box to retrieve proof of insurance, the trooper noticed a “green, leafy substance” that appeared to be marijuana. He conducted a search of the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia.
The trooper started to remove a cooler from the rear driver’s side area of the vehicle, and Nowlin made an “unsolicited utterance” that there was methamphetamine in the cooler.
The trooper located two bags inside the cooler that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Each bag weighed approximately 31 grams for a total of 62 grams.
