Salahadin Hassan Oumar, 20, Waite Park, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted for felony financial transaction card fraud.
Oumar was given a stay of imposition on the sentence, meaning it will be dismissed if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred July 13, 2021. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report from the Walmart store in Little Falls that two men were trying to buy electronics with credit cards that kept getting declined. Walmart employees believed that the two were the same men who had attempted to commit credit card fraud at their store the previous day.
Two officers arrived on scene and identified the two suspects, one of whom was Oumar. He was found in possession of multiple driver’s licenses and identification cards belonging to other persons.
Officers located a key fob in Oumar’s possession and they attempted to locate the vehicle the two suspects had driven to Walmart. They eventually located a blue Kia in the parking lot that was opened by the key fob. It was registered to two other people who reside in St. Cloud.
When an officer made contact with a registered owner of the vehicle by telephone, she indicated that her vehicle “should be in her driveway.” Law enforcement informed her that it was actually at Walmart in Little Falls, from which she surmised it had likely been stolen. The officer advised her to file a report with the St. Cloud Police Department.
During statements to the police, both men blamed the other for stealing the car and having obtained the credit cards. Walmart surveillance video showed the stolen vehicle being driven into the parking lot by Oumar.
Starting just 10 minutes after arriving, Oumar used a credit card belonging to someone else. He attempted to use it three separate times to purchase Apple Air Pods and two Apple watches valued at more than $1,000. The card was declined and he was unable to complete the purchase.
A charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.