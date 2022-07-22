Kathy Ann Burcham, 57, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days in local confinement and five years of supervised probation, after she was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Burcham was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, so she will not be required to serve that time if she remains compliant with the terms of her probation. She also was given credit for six days served in local confinement, meaning she must serve 39 more to fulfill her sentence.

