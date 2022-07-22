Kathy Ann Burcham, 57, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days in local confinement and five years of supervised probation, after she was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Burcham was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, so she will not be required to serve that time if she remains compliant with the terms of her probation. She also was given credit for six days served in local confinement, meaning she must serve 39 more to fulfill her sentence.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred April 28, 2019. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report from another law enforcement agency that a woman identified as Burcham was driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. She was known to be involved in methamphetamine use. The trooper was able to locate her later while she was driving in Motley.
The trooper stopped the vehicle for “multiple driving infractions” and confirmed that Burcham was the driver. She showed indications of recent drug use, such as bloodshot, watery eyes and dilated pupils. He believed she might be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving.
While speaking with a passenger in the vehicle, the trooper noted an open can of beer in plain view in a rear up holder between the driver and passenger seats. Both occupants of the vehicle denied that it belonged to them.
The trooper placed Burcham under arrest and conducted a search, during which he located a small baggie in her right front pocket that contained a powder which “appeared to be methamphetamine.” It later field-tested positive for meth and weighed 1.26 grams with packaging.
The trooper also deployed a K-9 officer around the vehicle, who indicated on a bag in the front passenger side. Inside of the bag were nine hypodermic needles, three vials of residue, a baggie of meth that weighed 1.12 grams, a used spoon, Q-tips and a meth pipe. The passenger said that the meth belonged to him, and also tried to take the rap for the meth found on Burcham’s person.
Both subjects were transported to the Morrison County Jail. The trooper obtained a search warrant for a blood draw from Burcham, which was sealed and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further analysis.
During a record statement, Burcham admitted to using meth the previous day.
