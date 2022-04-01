Randy Lee Oothoudt, 51, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammo.
Oothoudt’s sentence of 60 months — five years — in prison was stayed for five years. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
Oothoudt was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Sept. 17, 2021. On July 21, 2021, a district court judge in Taylor County, Texas, issued a warrant for his arrest for violating probation. He had previously been convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine.
On Sept. 17, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Oothoudt was in the Morrison County Jail following an arrest. An investigator met with Oothoudt while he was in jail and showed him a copy of the warrant out of Texas, as well as a waiver of extradition, which he had previously signed.
Oothoudt confirmed he was the person named in the warrant and that he used to live in Texas. The acknowledged that he had signed the waiver, but indicated he would prefer not to go back to Texas and wanted to serve his time in Minnesota.
Two felony charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
