Robert James Loots, 51, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $3,724.78 in restitution for a felony conviction of issuing a dishonored check.
Loots received a five-year stay on a sentence of 15 months in prison. If he cannot abide by the conditions of his probation, the sentence could be reimposed.
In March 2020, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dishonored check being issued to Brandl Motors in Little Falls Township. He met with the owner of the business to discuss the situation.
A business employee told the deputy that, on March 9, 2020, Loots purchased a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck from the dealership. Pursuant to the sales contract, Loots wrote a personal check in the amount of $3,000 and was going to make payments on the remainder of the balance. The check was written on an account held by Loots with a bank in Wadena.
On March 12, 2020, the check came back to Brandl as being no good. Loots’ banking institution stated that the account had been closed in January 2018.
The dealership attempted to make phone contact with Loots, but was not successful. A notice and demand for payment was sent to him via certified mail, but there was no response.
Loots was given credit for 88 days served in Morrison County Jail.
