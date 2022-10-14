Dewayne Charles Murdock, 45, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and given a five-year stay of adjudication after he was convicted on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Murdock was given credit for 20 days served in local confinement and ordered to pay a $100 fine, as well. He was also convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying or possessing a pistol with a permit, though no sentence was pronounced. One count of gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

