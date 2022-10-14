Dewayne Charles Murdock, 45, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and given a five-year stay of adjudication after he was convicted on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Murdock was given credit for 20 days served in local confinement and ordered to pay a $100 fine, as well. He was also convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying or possessing a pistol with a permit, though no sentence was pronounced. One count of gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The convictions stem from an incident that occurred Dec. 29, 2021. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a rollover crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County. When he arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle in the median of the highway. A tow truck was already on the scene and was starting to hook up to the vehicle.
The trooper spoke to the driver of the vehicle in the ditch, who was identified as Murdock. He said he was driving and lost control, but also admitted that he did not have a driver’s license and thought “he might be revoked.”
Dispatch informed the trooper that Murdock’s license status was actually canceled as inimical to public safety. As such, he was placed under arrest.
Murdock was searched at the time of the arrest. He informed the trooper that he had a gun on his hip, for which he admitted that he did not have a permit. The trooper found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber, semi-automatic handgun, which was equipped with several rounds of ammo.
While searching Murdock, the trooper discovered a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in his front jacket pocket. He was also in possession of a small bag of a crystal-like substance, which field-tested positive for meth and weighed 8.8 grams with packaging.
