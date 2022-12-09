Grant Allen Graton, 42, Wadena, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 25 hours of community service after he was convicted of financial card fraud.
In April, a detective with the Shakopee Police Department received a report from the Minnesota Correctional Facility regarding a fraud investigation. An inmate was allowing another individual, identified as Graton, to use her electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card while she was incarcerated.
The investigation showed that she made a call to Graton in January, during which she provided him with the pin number for her EBT card. She also called the Minnesota Department of Human Services and said she needed a new card sent to Graton’s address in Little Falls.
Other conversations at the time consist of both the inmate and Graton acknowledging her transfer of the card and the use of the card by Graton being illegal.
On April 8, the inmate admitted to Department of Corrections (DOC) investigators that she mailed her EBT card to Graton’s home and gave him permission to use it. She believed there was approximately $2,600 on the card.
The inmate’s EBT card showed a deposit on Jan. 19, leaving a balance of $2,697.96 on the card. Between Jan. 27 and March 15, there were “numerous transactions” on the card, even though she was incarcerated at the time. A total of $1,438.43 in transactions were made during that time period.
On May 25, a detective spoke with Graton, who admitted being in a previous relationship with the inmate. He told law enforcement that she owed him money, and had previously taken some of his money. He admitted she gave him the PIN number to the card, and that he used about $1,300 in funds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.