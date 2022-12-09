Grant Allen Graton, 42, Wadena, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 25 hours of community service after he was convicted of financial card fraud.

In April, a detective with the Shakopee Police Department received a report from the Minnesota Correctional Facility regarding a fraud investigation. An inmate was allowing another individual, identified as Graton, to use her electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card while she was incarcerated.

