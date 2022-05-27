Jordan Michael Hasselstrom, 32, Wadena, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on one gross misdemeanor county of interrupting or interfering with emergency telephone communications.
Hasselstrom was given a two-year stay on the remaining 305 days of his jail sentence. He will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for four days served, so he has 56 days remaining. One felony and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was also found guilty on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault, though no sentence was pronounced.
The conviction stems from a Dec. 5, 2021, incident during which the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Little Falls. An officer arrived on scene and met with a female victim, who stated she was assaulted by Hasselstrom. She said they were in bed together and an argument ensued about their relationship.
The victim told law enforcement that Hasselstrom got on top of her and “placed both of his hands around her throat and squeezed.” She said the placement of his hands restricted her ability to breathe.
She also told police that Hasselstrom took her cellphone so she could not call 911. She was eventually able to get the device from him and, when she called for help, Hasselstrom fled the residence in a vehicle.
An officer located Hasselstrom and placed him under arrest for domestic assault.
