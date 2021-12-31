Glenn Alan Johnson, 47, Wadena, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony each for first degree and second degree possession of cocaine or methamphetamine.
The charges stem from a Dec. 19, 2021 incident, when a sheriff’s deputy had information that Johnson had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was provided with a description of Johnson’s vehicle and his appearance.
The deputy observed the suspect vehicle traveling through the city of Royalton and noted that Johnson appeared to be driving.
The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and confirmed the driver to be Johnson. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
The criminal complaint said Johnson’s vehicle was towed and a K-9 sniff was conducted on the vehicle. The K-9 positively alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.
Deputies searched the vehicle and a deputy located an orange glove hidden behind the overhead console area. The deputy opened the glove and found several baggies containing a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint said. The weight of the meth including packaging was reported as 53.3 grams.
If found guilty, Johnson faces 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine for the first-degree charge and 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine for the second degree charge.
