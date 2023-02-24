Jordan Corde Branch, 37, Wadena, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fifth-degree possessioin of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a Feb. 19 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the State Patrol was on a routine patrol in Motley when he observed a Dodge Charger traveling on Highway 10 with no front or rear license plate. The Charger was followed closely by another vehicle with Wisconsin plates on the rear, but no front license plate.
As the trooper turned to follow, the report states the two vehicles simultaneously exited the highway and turned into a store parking lot. The trooper followed the suspect vehicles into the parking lot and exited the squad car. At the same time, the male subject, later identified as Branch, also exited his vehicle.
According to the report, the trooper noted an odor of marijuana coming from both Branch’s vehicle and the female’s vehicle. The report states that Branch gave different stories about what he was doing and where he was going. He claimed that had just purchased the vehicle he was driving.
The report states that Branch was becoming “increasingly nervous” throughout the encounter. The trooper discovered that Branch had a pending charges for possession of marijuana and unlawful ownership of a firearm from October 2022, in Douglass County.
Branch allegedly admitted that he had a firearm under the seat in the vehicle and that he did not have a permit to carry.
The report states that the trooper conducted a K-9 sniff on both Branch’s vehicle and the female’s vehicle, and the K-9 indicated on both vehicles.
According to the report, the trooper conducted a search of the female’s vehicle first, where he located a backpack in the trunk. The backpack contained a large bag of smaller bags, which were later field tested positive for marijuana and weighed 916 grams — just over two pounds — with packaging.
The report states that there were also names of strains on the eight different bags, each bag weighing approximately a quarter pound for distribution.
A lunch bag was next to the backpack and contained two bags of multicolored shapes pills with imprints suspected to be MDMA/ecstasy, which is considered to be a hallucinogen. The report states the pills field -tested positive for MDMA.
There were reportedly 92 full pills in one bag and 85 in the other for a total of 177 tablets of MDMA. Branch allegedly admitted they were ecstasy pills, but claimed they were not for his personal use.
The trooper did not find any other contraband in the female’s vehicle other than a box of 9mm bullets in the glove box. Upon searching Branch’s vehicle, the report states the trooper located a 9mm pistol with a magazine under the passenger seat. In addition, there was $3,500 in cash lying loosely in a cupholder in Branch’s vehicle. The guns and drugs were seized as evidence.
If convicted, the second-degree substance charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $500,000 fine. The fifth-degree substance charge holds a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
