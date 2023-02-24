Jordan Corde Branch, 37, Wadena, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fifth-degree possessioin of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a Feb. 19 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the State Patrol was on a routine patrol in Motley when he observed a Dodge Charger traveling on Highway 10 with no front or rear license plate. The Charger was followed closely by another vehicle with Wisconsin plates on the rear, but no front license plate.

Load comments